Brittney Griner's drug possession and smuggling trial in Russia began this week, and as you can imagine, there has been quite a bit of media coverage surrounding it. Griner has been stuck in Russia since February, and her family has been doing everything to try and get her home. In fact, she even sent a letter to President Joe Biden, which led to a phone call between Biden and Brittney's wife, Cherelle.

Today, Griner decided to plead guilty to possession and smuggling charges. This could lead to a 10-year jail sentence, although her sentencing hasn't come down yet. While pleading guilty, Griner stated that she had no intention of breaking any laws and that it was a complete accident. It remains to be seen whether or not this explanation will move the court one way or another.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"I would like to plead guilty on the charges against me, but I had no intention on breaking any Russian law," Griner explained. "I was in a rush packing and the cartridges accidentally ended up in my bags."

Some believe this move will help the United States conduct a prisoner swap in the future. For now, this has not been confirmed, but it is a theory that is going around.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

