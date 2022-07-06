Brittney Griner is one of the biggest stories in the sports world right now. She is currently locked up in a Russian prison on drug trafficking charges, and she is about to take part in a criminal trial that many believe will only lead to more imprisonment. It is a truly terrible situation, and it is one that the United State Government has gotten involved in.

With progress moving at a snail's pace, Griner decided to write a letter addressed to President Joe Biden. This letter saw Griner pleading for a resolution as she is very scared that she will end up in prison for the rest of her life, with no way home.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

According to TMZ, Biden was made aware of the letter and he has since responded. In a phone call this past week, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to Brittney's wife Cherelle. It was here that the Biden administration tried to assure Cherelle that the United States is doing everything it can to make sure Griner gets home safely, and as soon as humanly possible.

Biden has since "directed his national security team to remain in regular contact with Cherelle and Brittney’s family, and with other families of Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad, to keep them updated on efforts to secure the release of their loved ones as quickly as possible."

This remains a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

