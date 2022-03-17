WNBA star, Brittney Griner pled not guilty in a Russian court on Thursday (March 17) but will remain in custody for at least another two months. Accused of bringing drugs into the country, the court chose to extend her arrest.

A video was released of Griner, walking outside of a Moscow-area courtroom, alongside two guards. The new footage is the first that has been since the Phoenix Mercury center was arrested weeks ago. Per TMZ, Russian news agency TASS says the Moscow court granted more time to investigate the alleged crimes. As of now, the extension will extend to May 19. Griner has been in custody since February after she was allegedly found with vape cartridges in her carry-on luggage at an airport. Russian officials opened up a drug trafficking investigation following her arrest.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Many of her fellow NBA and WNBA peers have called on the country to release Griner but have not had any luck. Griner's wife, Cherelle has been very vocal about the arrest and the damage that it has done to their family. "There are no words to express this pain. I'm hurting, we're hurting. We await the day to love on you as a family," she said earlier this month.

Many politicians have also spoken out about Griner's arrest. Hillary Clinton recently wrote "Free Brittney" on social media, while U.S Congressman Colin Allred expressed his concerns about Griner becoming a political pawn. Amidst Russia's invasion of Ukraine, many fear that Griner could become a pawn due to the sanctions that have been put in place against the country.

