Brittney Griner is going through a nightmare in Russia right now. The WNBA star is currently being detained in the country on suspicion of drug trafficking charges. The government says they found Hashish oil in her carry-on bag, which is very much against the law in the country. With that being said, Griner must now wait to be released, which could take a very long time. The American government is looking into her release, but for now, Griner and her family must play the waiting game.

According to TMZ, Griner is now receiving support from the family of Trevor Reed, who was a marine who got jailed in Russia for nine year for reportedly causing harm to an officer during some sort of altercation.

Mike Mattina/Getty Images

The family's representative Jonathan Franks says that is likely that the Russians are completely making up the charges against Griner, and that she is most likely innocent. Franks and many others have said that the charges against Reed were fabricated as well, which just goes to show that there is a high probability that Griner has done nothing wrong, and she is simply a political prisoner during this very high-tension moment in the geopolitical world.

Griner's situation is a story that continues to develop, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates. Also, let us know what you think, in the comments down below.

