Brittney Griner has been detained in a Russian jail since February after she was caught with weed oil while trying to leave the country. The WNBA star's detainment has been declared unlawful by the United States government, and as it stands, they are trying to negotiate her release.

At every turn, Griner's detainment has been extended by Russian officials, and according to TMZ, it doesn't seem like the country has any interest in negotiating her release. In the eyes of the Russian government, she broke their laws, and because she isn't a political prisoner, they don't need to talk to the U.S. Govt about her.

This is a sentiment that was shared by Vladimir Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. While speaking on the situation, he was very firm on the fact that Russia is not looking to make an exemption for her, and that she will see her day in court just like anyone else.

"Why should we make an exemption for a foreign citizen?" Peskov said. "[Griner] violated Russian law, and now she’s being prosecuted. It’s not about being a hostage. There are lots of American citizens here. They’re enjoying their freedoms … but you have to obey the laws."

This is a sobering update to the situation as now, it looks like any effort to bring her home is simply futile. Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you the latest news and updates on this story.

