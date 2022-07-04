Brittney Griner remains in Russia as she is embarking on a criminal trial that could force her to serve many years in prison. The WNBA star was allegedly caught with weed oil in her baggage, which got her hit with a drug trafficking charge. Russia is very authoritarian when it comes to a lot of things, and drugs in an especially sore spot on the country's record.

With that being said, it seems inevitable that Griner is going to lose the trial, as the country has a 99 percent conviction rate. Griner and her family are very scared of this possibility, and today, Griner penned an emotional letter to President Joe Biden in which she asked for the commander in chief to do something.

Mike Mattina/Getty Images

"As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I'm terrified I might be here forever," Griner wrote. "I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don't forget about me and the other American Detainees. Please do all you can to bring us home. I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you. [...] I believe in you. I still have so much good to do with my freedom that you can help restore. I miss my wife! I miss my family! I miss my teammates! It kills me to know they are suffering so much right now. I am grateful for whatever you can do at this moment to get me home."

The Russian government has made it clear so far that they have very little interest in striking a deal with the United States as this is a criminal trial. Having said that, the U.S. has taken action against Russia in the war against Ukraine, so this could be a subtle negotiation tactic.

This remains a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for updates.