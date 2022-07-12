Brittney Griner's story has been closely followed by the basketball world since February. As many of you already know, Griner was arrested by Russian authorities at the airport as she was caught with weed oil cartridges. These are extremely illegal in Russia and it led to drug possession and smuggling charges that Griner has since pled guilty to.

Now, Griner will be awaiting her sentencing which could amount to anywhere from five to 20 years in jail. Now, LeBron James is weighing in on the matter through his HBO show "The Shop." In a new teaser for the show, LeBron explains that if he were Griner, he would feel a certain type of way as it pertains to the United States.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Now, how can she feel like America has her back? I would be feeling like, 'Do I even want to go back to America?'" LeBron said.

It seems like this episode was taped prior to Joe Biden's involvement in the case, although these are still strong words from the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Many have noted that the country isn't doing enough right now, and it is clear that LeBron feels the exact same way.

Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest developments in Griner's imprisonment overseas.