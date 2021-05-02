Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry discussed filming season 3 of the beloved FX series in London, three years after the last time the crew shot together, during an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“You know, we haven’t shot together in almost three years, so all of us have gone and branched off and done our own things, but we’ve always stayed in touch," Henry said. "Like nonstop, we check in on one another. But to finally be back together, and to be back in the shoes of these characters, is just completely— it’s like a weird ‘Twilight Zone’ episode, because you’re like, ‘Do I still remember what Alfred went through?’ You’re just finding it out together.”



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Donald Glover recently revealed that season 3 of the series had begun filming with a cast photo on Instagram, which he captioned “‘Day 0’ S3 ATL."

Henry also spoke about how the cast has stayed in touch with a group chat they set up when the show first began filming. They recently joked about LaKeith Stanfield’s jumpsuit at the Oscars.

“The jumpsuit that saved the world,” Henry said. “And we just are always on there talking to each other and checking in. In that aspect, it felt like we had never parted.”

Henry has appeared in a number of new roles since the last time Atlanta was on air including Joker, If Beale Street Could Talk, Widows, and more.

