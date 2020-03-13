The production for Atlanta has been put on hold, according to Deadline. The coronavirus pandemic has forced production on the sets of Atlanta, Fargo, Snowfall and Y: The Last Man to be suspended after Donald Trump declared it a national emergency. Federal and local governments are trying to get control of the virus so for the next two weeks, all filming for those shows has been suspended.

FX's Atlanta only recently announced that it would be returning for a third and fourth season. The Donald Glover-created series debuted its second season in 2018 and fans have waited for its arrival. Despite rumors that it would be arriving this year, FX Chairman John Landgraf said that it would be airing in 2021 with 10 episodes instead of eight. On top of that, they would be filming season four simultaneously and would launch it less than a year after season 3. Hopefully, the halt on production won't delay the release date for either season.

Along with television programs having to stop production, films have also had to push back release dates. Quiet Place II, for example, won't be released as planned. John Kraskinki announced that it would be postponed to a yet to be announced date.

Stay safe out there, everyone.