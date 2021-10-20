The search for Brian Laundrie may be coming to an end. NBC News reports that human remains have just been located in a Florida Park, found nearby a collection of items that are said to have belonged to the wanted man.

On Wednesday, October 20th, a cadaver dog and medical examiner were called to a location that sits several miles away from the home the Laundrie shared with his parents and his late fiancée.

Senior Law Enforcement revealed that “partial human remains” have been discovered along with a backpack in the Carlton Reserve, in a spot that was previously covered by water. Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta, were the ones to point FBI and police to the location.

“After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found. As of now law enforcement is conducting more thorough investigation of that area,” a statement from the family’s attorney, Steven Bertolino, said.

The remains have not been officially confirmed to be Laundrie’s, although they were discovered just a month and one day after Petito’s remains were found in the Wyoming wilderness. The 22-year-old never returned from her road trip with her fiancé, and after being reported missing by her family, she was found dead – her cause of death has since been ruled as manual strangulation.

Over the past few days, footage of a man believed to be Laundrie, riding a bike down a sketchy, sandy path has been spreading around online. Police were called to the area to fingerprint a bike that had been discovered nearby, but at the time they revealed most of the tips they’ve received about the man at large have turned out to be dead ends.

