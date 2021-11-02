It’s been nearly two weeks since human remains believed to belong to Brian Laundrie were discovered in Florida’s Carlton reserve. At the time, it was reported that a cause of death could not be determined, but now, TMZ reports that Florida authorities believe the wanted man died by suicide.

The news outlet shared this afternoon that Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman has been telling residents of the town that Laundrie “went out there and by all accounts probably committed suicide and he was right out there where we thought he was.”

The hunt for Laundrie began back in September, when he returned to his family home in Florida without his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito. He had the missing girl’s van, but reportedly offered no explanation as to where she may be. Not long after returning, Laundrie also disappeared under suspicious circumstances, prompting a nation-wide search for him.

Petito’s remains were eventually found in Wyoming, and her cause of death was revealed to be homicide by manual strangulation. Laundrie was not named a suspect in her passing, although he was the main person of interest and had a warrant put out for his arrest after it was confirmed he had been using his partner’s debit card after her death.

Petito’s family continues to mourn the loss of their daughter. The Laundrie family, on the other hand, announced that they wouldn’t be holding a funeral for their son after the FBI confirmed that the remains found were his. As we reported back in October, Brian’s remains were confirmed via dental records, and since a cause of death couldn’t be determined, the bones were sent off to an anthropologist for further examination.

Reports that Laundrie died by suicide remain as rumours stemming from the Florida police department for now. Check back in with HNHH for any updates regarding the case.

