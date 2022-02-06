Brian Flores’ legal team labeled NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's newest statement regarding the former Miami Dolphin's lawsuit against the league a “public relations ploy.” Flores' lawsuit alleges racial discrimination within the hiring practices of the league and accuses Dolphins owner Steven Ross of offering him $100,000 to tank the 2019 season.

Goodell's memo was sent out to teams on Saturday morning and explained that "racism and any form of discrimination is contrary to the NFL’s values."



Flores’ lawyers Doug Wigdor and John Elefterakis commented on the memo in a statement, Saturday.

“The statement made today by the Commissioner is, on the surface, a positive first step, but we suspect that this is more of a public relations ploy than real commitment to change,” they wrote. “For too many years, the NFL has hidden behind the cover of foundations that were supposed to protect the rights of Black players and coaches, all while letting systemic racial bias fester in its front offices … The NFL is now rolling out the same playbook yet again and that is precisely why this lawsuit was filed.”

