The sports world has its eyes set on Brian Flores as he recently announced that he was suing the Denver Broncos, the Miami Dolphins, and the New York Giants. The former head coach of the Dolphins has made explosive allegations against the league, asserting that they participated in racially discriminatory practices, offered money for him to "tank," and claimed he endured an interview process with the Giants that was all a "sham" because they reportedly knew they wanted to go with Brian Daboll.

Documents show that Flores is well aware that his future in the NFL and beyond is at risk, but he decided to move forward. "John Elway has said he wants to be a part of the Broncos new ownership group - Flores alleges he showed up to an interview an hour late, disheveled and hungover," ESPN reporter Michele Steele tweeted.



Adam Glanzman / Stringer / Getty Images

The NFL has swiftly stepped forward with a statement regarding the allegations.

“The NFL and our clubs are deeply committed to ensuring equitable employment practices and continue to make progress in providing equitable opportunities throughout our organizations,” the league shared. “Diversity is core to everything we do, and there are few issues on which our clubs and our internal leadership team spend more time. We will defend against these claims, which are without merit.”

Additionally, Flores's text exchange with Bill Belichick was also released and that could pad his legal dispute with the league. We'll keep you updated as this progresses.

