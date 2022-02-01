Brian Flores is officially suing the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, and Denver Broncos over allegedly using discriminatory hiring practices. When it comes to the Dolphins, Flores thinks that the franchise was simply using him to tank and that they even offered him a $100K bounty for every single loss he coached the team for. While this happened in 2019, Flores also believes the Dolphins continued to paint him as an "angry black man" during internal reviews.

As for the Giants and Broncos, Flores believes both teams interviewed him with no intention of hiring him and that it was simply for the Rooney Rule. For instance, he claims John Elway showed up to his interview hungover, all while the Giants had already hired Brian Daboll during the time of the interview.

What makes this crazier is the fact that Bill Belichick sent texts to Brian Flores just a couple of weeks ago, where he congratulated Flores for the Giants job before he even interviewed with the team. As it turns out, Belichick thought he was actually texting Brian Daboll, who was recently given the job.

Image via Lawsuit

In the aftermath of these allegations, the Giants have come out and stated that they took Flores into consideration and that regardless of the lawsuit, they are confident in their final decision. With the Belichick texts in mind, however, it could be hard for the Giants to get themselves out of this one.

This story is in the early stages of development, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates.