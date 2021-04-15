Brett Favre has had some very unpopular opinions since retiring from football almost a full decade ago. For instance, Favre recently came out and scolded Deshaun Watson for requesting a trade when, in fact, Favre had done the same thing throughout his career. Favre has also been very critical of athletes who come out and voice their political opinions, as he believes it ultimately does sport a disservice.

Recently, Favre made an appearance on the Andrew Klavan show, a program on the conservative network, The Daily Wire. During his time on the program, Favre made note of politics in sports and continued to claim how it has damaged ratings. In fact, Favre even used some personal anecdotes to illustrate his point.

Michael Cohen/Getty Images

“I know when I turn on a game, I want to watch a game. I want to watch players play and teams win, lose, come from behind,” Favre said. “I want to watch all the important parts of the game, not what’s going on outside of the game, and I think the general fan feels the same way. I can’t tell you how many people have said to me, ‘I don’t watch anymore; it’s not about the game anymore.’ And I tend to agree.”

Favre's opinion is shared by many fans in the sports world although there are plenty of people out there who encourage them to fight for what they believe is right. It's a topic that will continue to divide people, and fans are already letting Favre know just how displeased they are with his opinion.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

