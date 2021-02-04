Brett Favre is considered a legendary quarterback by various standards although his comments in the media are typically less than savory, to say the least. For instance, Favre was recently speaking to Minty Bets of Yahoo! Sports when the subject of Deshaun Watson wanting out of Houston came up. It was here that Favre ripped Watson for his actions, and as you can imagine, fans were riled up about it.

Essentially, Favre made the case that when you make a lot of money, you shouldn't have an opinion on your team and that he should just shut up and play. Many noted that this is hypocritical for Favre to say when you consider how he forced the Green Bay Packers to trade him back in 2008 after drafting Aaron Rodgers.

“I’m kind of old school,” Favre said. “I think you play. You get paid a ton of money to do a certain job and just do it and let the chips fall where they may. I think we make too much money to voice an opinion, but I’m not saying he’s wrong. Again, I think it’s a different day and time, and it will be interesting to see how the organization handles it.”

Favre's comments have been compared with the infamous "shut up and dribble" line that was used on LeBron James just a couple of years ago. In many ways, there are parallels there and it's hard to imagine how Favre doesn't see the hypocrisy in all of it.

Michael Cohen/Getty Images