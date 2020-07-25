NFL legend Brett Favre joined President Donald Trump on the golf course, Saturday.

Quinn Harris / Getty Images

The two were photographed together during the round. Favre has kept his political leaning private for the most part; however, in June, the former quarterback called Colin Kaepernick a "hero" and compared him to Pat Tillman, contradicting Trump's stark stance on Kaepernick's protests.

"It's not easy for a guy his age—black or white, Hispanic, whatever—to stop something that you've always dreamed of doing and put it on hold, maybe forever, for something that you believe in," Favre told TMZ Sports. "...I can only think of right off the top of my head, Pat Tillman is another guy that did something similar. And we regard him as a hero, so I'd assume that hero status will be stamped with Kaepernick as well."

Trump was initially extremely critical of Kaepernick kneeling during the National Anthem, but has softened his stance in recent months. In June, Trump said the former quarterback should be given a second chance if he can prove he's good enough: "If he deserves it, he should," Trump told ABC7's Scott Thuman. "If he has the playing ability. He started off great and then he didn't end up very great in terms as a player."

