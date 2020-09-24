The City of Louisville had imposed strict curfews in the days leading to the grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor's case, which means that city officials likely knew that the public would be outraged over the decision.

Only one of the officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor was charged, and it wasn't even for the shot that ended the 26-year-old EMT's life. It was for wanton endangerment, meaning that that the grand jury was more empathetic toward the walls of Breonna's apartment than they were her own life.

Breonna's mother, Tamika Palmer, has spoken out following the decision, bashing the system and saying that her daughter deserves better.

"It’s still Breonna Taylor for me," wrote Palmer on Instagram, sharing a beautiful painting of her daughter. "#ThesystemfailedBreonna."

Since the decision was announced, protests have taken place in Louisville, New York City, and across the nation as people are not happy at how yet another Black life was taken away without any repercussions.

Those who agree with the justice system's choice, like Tomi Lahren, have come under fire for their own statements. The political commentator claimed that Breonna was "resisting arrest" in one tweet, which is ridiculous because she was literally asleep in her bed.

Rest in peace to Breonna Taylor. She deserves better than this.