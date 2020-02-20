In celebration of the Breaking Bad movie "El Camino" that debuted on Netflix last year, K-Swiss released a limited edition sneaker collab, inspired by Walter White's and Jesse Pinkman's mobile meth lab. Following in the footsteps of that collab comes two more Breaking Bad-inspired colorways of the K-Swiss Classic 2000, both of which pay tribute to the hazmat suits worn by Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

Offered in an orange "Cleaning" colorway as well as a yellow "Cooking" colorway, both of the Classic 2000s (priced at $90 each) are smothered in rubber, zippered shrouds with custom zipper tabs inspired by the gloves from the suit. Additional details include unique heel tabs referencing the gas masks worn by the dynamic duo, as well as a Breaking Bad logo on the heel and "HEISENBERG" text on the icy blue translucent outsole.

The aforementioned RV-inspired colorway ($80) is also back in stock. Those kicks come equipped with a multi-color stripe around the low-top silhouette as a nod to the RV, along with "Breaking Bad" detailing on the tongue. Continue scrolling for official photos of all three styles. Click here to order via Foot Locker, and here for the K-Swiss link.

