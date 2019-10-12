We recently reported on the unfortunate rapper of legendary actor Robert Forster. It was announced on Friday that Robert Forster passed away at his Los Angeles home. His publicist shared that the 78-year-old actor had been battling brain cancer for a short time. Forster's career began way back in 1967 when he was a 26-year-old aspiring actor. He was cast in John Huston's Reflections in a Golden Eye and from that moment forward, he never had a lull in his career. Over 100 film and television appearances later, the actor became one of the most respected figures in the industry. His notable works include Jackie Brown, London Has Fallen, Mulholland Drive, The Delta Force, Psycho (1998), Alligator, The Descendants, Olympus Has Fallen, Twin Peaks, The Simpsons, and dozens of others.

Amongst the many to mourn in Hollywood, we find Forster's Breaking Bad castmate Aaron Paul who recently took his grieving to Twitter. ''I am heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of Robert Forster,'' tweeted Paul from his official Twitter account. ''My god. I had the privilege of knowing this beautiful man and working along side of him. A true gentleman that loved to act. I love you my friend. Thank you for loving me. You are and always will be a legend.'' Rest in peace, Robert Forster.