Hollywood is mourning the death of yet another veteran entertainer. It was announced on Friday that Robert Forster passed away at his Los Angeles home. His publicist shared that the 78-year-old actor had been battling brain cancer for a short time.

The Oscar-nominated actor had a longstanding career filled with noteworthy appearances in films like Jackie Brown, London Has Fallen, Mulholland Drive, The Delta Force, Psycho (1998), Alligator, The Descendants, Olympus Has Fallen, Twin Peaks, The Simpsons, and dozens of others. He was also featured in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie which was released on Netflix the same day of his death.

Forster's career began way back in 1967 when he was a 26-year-old aspiring actor. He was cast in John Huston's Reflections in a Golden Eye and from that moment forward, he never had a lull in his career. Over 100 film and television appearances later, the actor became one of the most respected figures in the industry. Check out a few social media dedications to Robert Forster below.