Johnny Manziel is still very young but has lived quite the full life. The quarterback became famous during his college days at Texas A&M and eventually got drafted by the Cleveland Browns. His NFL career never took off and his issues with the law eventually caught up to him in a detrimental way. He then played for the Montreal Alouettes in the CFL but after violating the terms of his contract, he was banned from the league entirely. From there, he played for the AAF before the league went under entirely.

On top of this, Manziel went through a very public breakup with his wife Bre Tiesi who at the time, claimed: "vows were broken." According to TMZ, Tiesi has taken the next steps in their breakup as she has officially filed for divorce.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Abyss By Abby

At the time of the breakup, Manziel spoke to TMZ about the whole ordeal and said it was all very sad for him. "I appreciate everyone who has been so supportive of both of us and I would just ask that everyone respect our privacy at this difficult time," Manziel said. "My hope is to put my head down and be allowed to focus on work and what is required of me on the football field."

Manziel has yet to comment on this latest development so we will be sure to keep you updated if new information emerges.