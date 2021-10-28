Brandy Gives Stunning Rendition of Miley Cyrus Hit "Wrecking Ball"

The cast of ABC's Hip Hop drama Queens has been entertaining fans, not only with plotlines but with its soundtrack. The series stars a string of talent including Naturi Naughton, Eve, Nadine Velazquez, and Brandy, and since its premiere, R&B fans have been steadily enjoying new music from the cast.

We've covered tracks like "Belly of the B*tch" and now we're highlighting a Brandy-fronted cover of one of Miley Cyrus's greatest hits. "Wrecking Ball" topped the charts for Cyrus back in 2013 after the single was featured on the singer's fourth studio album, Bangerz. Brandy, also known as the Vocal Bible, delivers a stunning rendition of the track with an R&B twist that fans did not know that they needed.

Of course, the Queens cast aids the performance, so stream this updated version of "Wrecking Ball" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't you ever say I just walked away

I will always want you

I can't live a lie, running for my life

I will always want you