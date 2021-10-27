mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Cast Of “Queens” Share 90’s-Inspired Track “Belly Of The Bitch”

Hayley Hynes
October 27, 2021 11:29
Belly Of The Bitch
Queens Cast, Eve & Naturi Naughton

The girls also shared “Heart of Queens” and “Wrecking Ball” from their latest episode.


If you have yet to watch ABC’s newest musical drama, Queens, you’re seriously missing out. The show stars musical legends Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, and Brandy as four former hip-hop stars from the ‘90s. Now in their 40s, the women reunite in hopes of earning themselves a place in the spotlight once again.

Last week the cast shared an emotional track called “Hear Me,” sung by Brandy, along with several other tracks. Along with this week’s episode, three other songs were uploaded to streamers for fans to enjoy, including the 90‘s-inspired “Belly Of The Bitch,” taken care of by Eve and Naughton.

The track starts off strong with clever bars – “Gimmie a rule and I'ma break it like a bone/Knucklehead, thoroughbred, leader of the globe/Bag a rude boy and skinny dip in his cologne/The chocolate chick, lick me and leave me alone.” A visual for the song has also made it’s way onto YouTube, although our Queen’s epic performance is frequently interrupted by cast dialogue to help move the story along.

Other singles from episode two include “Heart Of Queens” by Brandy and Nadine Velazquez, and “Wrecking Ball,” also sung by Brandy.

What are your thoughts on the music from Queens so far? Are you impressed, or would you like to see the stars try out something else?

Quotable Lyrics:

Bri get the money, Queens get the money
Don't you ever just mistake me for some Playboys bunny
I'm not your sweetheart, I'm book and street smart
Valedictorian, my story is glorious
Put the pen to the paper and release my gift
You can catch me in Timbs or a skirt wit a slit

26
2
