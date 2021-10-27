Queens ABC
- Pop CultureBrandy Boasts About "Queens" Co-Star Cam'ron: "We Just Had A Great Chemistry"These two have been bringing laughs with their behind-the-scenes skits, and Brandy says those videos are all Cam's doing.By Erika Marie
- MusicBrandy & Eve Face Off In Rap Battle On "Queens"Their characters go at it as they spit bars over Black Rob's "Woah," Cam'Ron and Juelz's "Oh Boy," and Mobb Deep and Lil Kim's "Quiet Storm."By Erika Marie
- NewsBrandy Gives Stunning Rendition of Miley Cyrus Hit "Wrecking Ball"The track arrives courtesy of the singer's ABC series, "Queens."By Erika Marie
- NewsThe Cast Of “Queens” Share 90’s-Inspired Track “Belly Of The Bitch”The girls also shared “Heart of Queens” and “Wrecking Ball” from their latest episode.By Hayley Hynes