Brad Pitt and Regina King may not be dating but fans want that to happen after seeing how close they got at the Academy Awards this weekend. Among many other special moments, including Parasite's total domination, Eminem's surprise performance of "Lose Yourself," and more, one of the most heartwarming Oscars 2020 bits came as Brad Pitt and Regina King were making their way off the stage and into the press room. Pitt won the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood and as they made their way to the backstage area, they appeared to be very chummy. At the time, a ton of affection could be seen on camera but even after, they seemed to be feeling each other, holding hands and even planting some kisses on each other's cheeks. It's got fans of both actors hoping that they continue their bond outside of the awards ceremony.



Matt Petit - Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Social media was abuzz when King and Pitt had their moment on stage, reacting even further when press room photos of the two surfaced. Posing for joint images, they undeniably look great together, which is a sentiment felt by many reacting online.

What did you think of the 2020 Oscars (if you watched... this was the least-viewed ceremony ever, after all.)

[via]