Parasite has made history as the first non-English film to earn the honor of being the Best Picture at the Academy Awards. The South Korean film earned four total trophies Sunday night, including best international feature film, best original screenplay, and best director for Bong Joon Ho.

\

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films,” said the filmmaker at one point during his many visits to the podium. Previously, only nine foreign-language films had ever been nominated in the top category. These included Roma, Amour, Babel, and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Since its debut, Parasite has caught fire around the globe, earning more than $100 million the global box office.

"The story is very universal," Bong told Variety. "It’s a story about rich and poor. But maybe there is something more."

The film is peppered with a number of firsts as Bong's Best Director win made him the first Korean to earn the win. Elsewhere, Parasite also became the first South Korean film to win the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival while also laying claim to the best cast in a motion picture win at the SAG Awards.