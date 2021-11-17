Jay-Z's 4:44 is a masterpiece.

Hov was in his late-40s, it had been four years since 2013's Magna Carta Holy Grail, and Beyoncé had dropped multiple bombs on Lemonade. Fans were uncertain exactly which direction he would take his next release, but the direction that he did go was everything fans hoped it would be. At just 10 songs, 4:44 was an abbreviated version of previous Jay-Z masterpieces, but addressed everything from his upbringing, to his infidelities, to his impressive business acumen.

More than four years after 4:44 was released, it appears that Bow Wow is still adhering to the album's lessons. And in a recent Instagram story, the F9 actor and "Let Me Hold You" rapper said we need to pass those lessons down to the younger generations.

"We gotta start teaching the youth early about credit and how important it is," he wrote. "It's cool to have cash but with good credit .... man the world is yours! Nothing like looking at all 3 scores and you a 730 or better!!!! Learn the importance of having good credit! Trust me!!!"

Bow Wow made sure to acknowledge that 4:44 is what switched up his whole mindset concerning credit, too.

"Can't lie Jay Z 444 Album got me on my shit and i aint never looked back," he wrote.

It's almost certain that Bow Wow is referencing Hov's "You wanna know what's more important than throwin' away money at a strip club? Credit," line from "The Story of O.J.," and while some of the specifics don't necessarily match up, the multi-talented actor and rapper makes it clear that he believes kids need to learn about credit, and the value of having good credit.

