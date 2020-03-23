Boosie Badazz Unsettled After Requesting To See Boobs On IG Live

Boosie Badazz needs to be protected at all costs. The Baton Rouge legend -- and the star of our brand new reality series Badazz Boosie -- is a national treasure, constantly dropping gems that lead us all to incessant laughter on Instagram Live. The rapper is known for his wild antics on and offline, and his most recently wylin' out moment came courtesy of "Quarantine Titty Day."

Formerly known as Lil Boosie, Boosie Badazz hopped on IG Live to see some naked women, practicing social distancing to the highest degree. "It's Quarantine Titty Day," said the rapper while speaking to a female fan. She waved at the star and proceeded to move the camera a touch, revealing that her toddler was in the same room.

"Oh no, fucking kids!" yelled Boosie before kicking them off the chat. "I'm tryna see some titties and all I see is some baby..."

He wasn't giving up there though, inviting other girls onto his video call. He was just as unlucky with another wannabe groupie, requesting breasts and ending up with the "Stanky Leg."

"Man, let me see them titties, man," asked Boo in a respectful manner. When the woman began dancing, the rapper freaked out.

"I don't wanna see your knees! Them fat-ass knees... I'm blocking you! And your fat-ass knees. There's something wrong with you, man," he said. Thankfully, the live-stream was filled with women eager to show Boosie Badazz what they were working with... he just needed to filter through the mess to get to the light at the end of the tunnel.