It's very rare for someone's death to be celebrated especially in a public manner but such is the case for Boosie Badazz who posted a video to Instagram that sees him praising God after a former foe passes away. The "Mind Of A Maniac" rapper is seen in the clip below speaking on the update and detailing how the unidentified man died in his sleep, something he's happy about.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

"N*gga tried to rob me back in the day. You know the ni**a I said that he is supposed to be dead but I let him slide. That ni**a died in his sleep Quavo," he said, looking away. "That boy died in his sleep the other day man. That boy outta here man, that boy died in his sleep God is good, boy. Fresh out of jail. Fresh off two years. And you die in your sleep. Lord Jesus you a good man. God ain't let you slide, and this n*gga was my homie. God ain't let you slide."

It's unclear when the attempted robbery took place but that's all in the past now. Watch the full Instagram clip below.