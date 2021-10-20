Yung Bleu is fulfilling Boosie Badazz' prediction that he was a superstar. This last year of Bleu's career included his first Billboard Hot 100 entry, "You're Mines Still," released his debut album Moon Boy, and won the award for Best New Hip Hop Artist at the BET Hip Hop Awards this year.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The rapper came up under Boosie's wing, signing to Bad Azz Music Syndicate a few years back. While his relationship with Boosie Badazz is deeper than the music industry, there's been speculation that he's no longer signed to the Baton Rouge legend. Yung Bleu said that he didn't end up re-signing to Boosie after he fulfilled his contract with Bad Azz Music Syndicate.

"We really like family so it's like, it's more than the contract.... Whatever I said I'mma do, I'mma still do," he explained. "A lot of people can't relate to that because it's strictly business with the people that they do business with. Me and Boosie... [he's] like my big bruh."

Boosie refused to speak on his business dealings with Yung Bleu during his latest appearance on VladTV but he did explain that there's little truth to claims that Bleu is no longer signed to his label. "That's not accurate. I don't really wanna get into details on it but we gon' make it work," he said before clarifying that there are no hard feelings towards Bleu over the narrative.

"I don't really blame Bleu for this shit. I feel like some people over -- other people who bigger than Bleu made mistakes," Boosie continued. "It ain't no big deal but we gotta sit down and I gotta get compensated."

During the latest episode of On The Come Up, Bleu elaborated on his connection to Boosie and how that's much more than business. "The blogs will say that I left Boosie. Boosie’s still -- it ain’t no leavin’ Boosie. We still tight, we still tying in. It’s just doing other business deals," Bleu told HNHH. Read the full interview here.