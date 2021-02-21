Yung Bleu is leading the force of the soul trap movement that we've seen bubble up over the past few years. His ability to further blur the lines of trap music and R&B has made him one of the most revered artists right now and clearly, it's only up from here. In the past few years, he's secured a feature from Drake and built an even stronger buzz with the release of Love Scars: The 5 Stages Of Emotions.

Boosie Badazz is among the early supporters of Yung Bleu. They've collaborated on a few occasions but overall, Boosie's been a vocal supporter on social media and in real life of Yung Bleu. So, Bleu decided to show his gratitude. The rapper gifted Boosie $100K just for his support and believing him when not many did.

"I just dropped off the mothafuckin' bag, n***a," Bleu's heard saying in a video posted online. "We give our CEOs a hundred racks, n***a."

Boosie later hit the 'Gram where he celebrated the abundance of cash he just received from his artist. "Big CEO, bitch. Ya, Yung Bleu just gave me $100K cash," said Boosie as he piled on the wads of money into his arms.

Clearly, both Boosie and Yung Bleu are doing quite well for themselves these days. Check out the video below.