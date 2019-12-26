Last year, Boosie Badazz was left dumbfounded when a magician turned a dove into a box of Popeye's Fried Chicken. Boosie was clearly left impressed, and this year, as his Christmas festivities got underway, he called again on entertainer TMagic to deliver on a show at his residence. This time around the show that got Boosie going was the moment in which TMagic performed the illusion of levitating his seven-year-old.

In the clip currently circling the net, Boosie can be heard exclaiming as he watches his seed float mid-air: "Oh f-ck, oh f-ck! Oh my Jesus! Oh my Jesus! Oh my f-cking God. Oh my God!"

It's comparatively less than what Boosie usually has to offer whenever delivering his antics via Instagram, but the video says it all. It's certainly no secret that Boosie enjoys going all out for his parties and his family's Christmas celebration was no exception.

Most recently, Boosie sat down with VladTV to reveal that he often spend up to $50K on liquor to fuel his wild pool parties, even going as far as prohibiting married couples from coming to the parties together, and passing out condoms to promote safe sex.