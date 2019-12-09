Boosie Badazz shows can get a little bit crazy. Although he doesn't necessarily maintain a heavy tour schedule, nor is he regularly spotted on festival line-ups, he still has a steady schedule for shows lined up during the year. It's always different seeing your favorite artist in a live setting. They can disappoint or exceed your expectations but more than anything, it's a chance for fans to be in the same presence as their favorite artist.

Boosie Badazz was performing on stage this weekend when the DJ ran his new song, "Nasty Nasty" ft. Mulatto. The rapper decided to hop off the stage and join the crowd for the performance when he was grabbed by a female fan who appeared to channel the song's energy. The lady grabbed the rapper by the shoulder while he rapped his verse and began kissing and licking his neck. It warranted some strange responses from people but the rapper didn't miss a single beat throughout his performance. It was quite impressive but it's clear that Boosie's a pro when it comes down to dealing with female fans.

In related news, the rapper recently unveiled that he would be one out of three legends to get their own brand of Rap Noodles which Master P recently launched. The Louisiana Hot Spicy Chicken is set to hit stores soon.