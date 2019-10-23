Few people are having a stronger year than Megan Thee Stallion. Alongside DaBaby, the two artists have absolutely catapulted into superstardom, making names for themselves and ensuring that they will stick around for a long time to come. With her Hot Girl Summer trend, Meg appealed to women around the country who were just trying to enjoy themselves in the sun, taking over a market that was thirsting for more rap content. The Southern beauty is still capitalizing on the success of her Fever mixtape, teasing some new video footage on the way with Hype Williams. If ever she wants to take a hiatus though, Boosie Badazz has got her covered because it turns out that he does a pretty stellar impression of the H-Town Hottie.



Bob Levey/Getty Images

It's usually worth it to check out Boosie's live-streams on social media. The legend is often pulling some crazy stunts or just talking recklessly with his fans, making us all laugh hysterically from time to time. During a recent session with his supporters, he teased a song that he would like Hot Girl Meg to feature on and he even came through on her verse already.

Spitting her signature flow and rapping as if he were in the woman's mind, Boosie actually killed his attempt at mimicking Megan. We're not sure anybody could have done a better job. Give the man his credit. Watch below.