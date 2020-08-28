A fond memory that many people have is sitting on their parents' laps while driving and being given authority over the steering wheel. It's not uncommon for parents or guardians to have a bit of fun with young kids on an empty road by letting them get the full behind-the-wheel experience, but Boosie Badazz is catching a bit of heat for allowing his daughter to do just that. After being banned from Instagram over his antics, Boosie Badazz has returned to the app with a new account. He recently shared a video of himself with his daughter in his Lamborghini as she helms the wheel as he cautiously continues to tell her to "stay in this lane."



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

Boosie beams in the clip as the proud father coaches his baby girl. Even with all of the criticism that Boosie Badazz received, there were still those that shared they'd had the same experiences with their parents so it wasn't a big deal. The highlight of the video has to be the fact that Mary J. Blige's 1994 classic "I'm Goin' Down" is blasting overhead and at certain times, Boosie's daughter sings along while driving the luxury whip. Check out the clip below and let us know if you think putting little kids behind the wheel is a bad move.