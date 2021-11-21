In his 39 years on earth, Boosie Badazz has lived a full life, filled with as many ups as there have been downs. The rapper beat cancer and a murder charge a few years from each other; survived multiple attempts on his life; and still, he appears to be unfazed by it all. And while he's collected numerous plaques and accomplished more than most throughout his career, it seems like his next step in life is to experience some sort of normalcy in his life, beginning with enrolling in college.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Boosie Badazz was at Jackson State University this weekend where he announced plans to enroll in the coming semester. The Baton Rouge rapper, who is expected to drop two new albums at the end of the month, said that he's frequented the Jackson State University campus since he was 14 years old. "I love y'all and y'all love my stanky drawers and I love y'all back," he explained. "I just want to tell y’all, y’all always been supportive of me and it’s a big secret, I wasn’t gon' let this out but I’m enrolling in Jackson State next semester."

The rapper didn't reveal what program or courses he will be taking. However, it seems that he'll be taking courses on campus, so expect Boosie to be a familiar face at the pep rally. "I want to see how it feels to walk around campus, talk to girls with a book sack on," he continued. "I want to feel normal. I miss that part of my life."

"So I want to enroll and be able to walk down the thing and go to class and try my brain cause I still got matter up there that needs to be explored,” Boosie concluded.

What type of student do you think Boosie will be? Let us know in the comment section below.