There has been a lot of talk about Bobby Shmurda's possible release from prison this year. Over the course of his stint in prison, we've received updates from his crew and his family from time to time. Most recently, he was expected to appear in court for a parole hearing in August, crossing his fingers for favorable news. Unfortunately, his scheduled date in court came and went and we received no news of his status.

According to a new report by Complex, the reason for that is because his parole hearing was actually pushed back to next month.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

"Ackquille Pollard’s Board of Parole interview is currently scheduled for the week of September 14," said a spokesperson for the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to publication.

Bobby is not guaranteed to be freed on the date of his hearing. The Board of Parole reportedly has two weeks from the date to make a final decision on the rapper's fate. His latest possible release would be on December 11, 2021.

Obviously, this isn't great news for fans of the GS9 representative but, if the hearing does happen next month, that means that only a few weeks could pass by before Bobby is free. We're crossing our fingers that that's the case.

Free Bobby!

[via]