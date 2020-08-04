With Bobby Shmurda due in court for a parole hearing today, on his birthday at that, the rapper's fans are speculating that he could be released imminently. There is currently a lot of talk that Bobby could be coming home today and, while he's only expected to be released at the end of this year, anything can happen.

The rapper, who turns 26-years-old today, is currently a trending topic on social media as people theorize about what could happen when he gets released.

"BOBBY??? SHMURDA??? BOBBY BITCH??? I BEEN SELLIN CRACK SINCE THE 5TH GRADE BOBBY??? THAT BOBBY??? RELEASED TOMORROW???" wrote one excited fan on Twitter, getting over 35,000 retweets.

"IF BOBBY SHMURDA GETS RELEASED TOMORROW A NAVY BLUE YANKEE FITTED IS GONNA DESCEND FROM THE HEAVENS AFTER 6 YEARS OF FLOATING, CLEARING THE SKIES OF ALL CLOUDS AND GRACEFULLY LAND ON HIS HEAD," said another.

It's worth noting that Bobby's official website was updated two weeks ago with a countdown leading us to today. The website was confirmed to be fake, leading to a new app about managing mental health.

We'll keep you posted on any potential updates in his case, including his possible release.

Are you excited for Bobby to come home?