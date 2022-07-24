Since his release from prison, Bobby Shmurda has understandably been soaking in his freedom. He's also been hinting at new music for a while, talking about his upcoming debut album Ready To Live. The album has yet to be released, but Shmurda did drop a new single recently, "Hoochie Daddy."

Now, Shmurda has announced more new music that's on the way, albeit not an album. In an official press release, Shmurda revealed that he would be dropping an EP, Bodboy, on August 5.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

The announcement comes as Shmurda navigates the business side of the music business. Back in March, the 27-year-old rapper left Epic Records, and now he's revealed that he has his own label, GS9 Records, which will work in partnership with ONErpm. Since his departure from Epic, he's been releasing singles left and right, including "They Don't Know," "Getting Em Back," "No Time For Sleep," "Cartier Lens," and the Quavo and Rowdy Rebel-featuring "Shmoney."

According to Shmurda, there's more collaborations to come. Apparently Ready To Live, whenever it comes, will boast some big names. "We got DaBaby, Meek Mill, Rich The Kid. You got f*cking Rowdy Rebel, you got 42 Dugg, you got Key Glock,” he said. “You got two of my artists, Shmann Dawgg and Gino. You got Fivio.”

It seems those features will have to wait, however. Check out the tracklist for Bodboy below, and let us know if you're looking forward to the EP in the comments.

Tracklist

1. “Gorilla”

2. “From The Slums”

3. “Hoochie Daddy”

4. “Whole Back”

5. “No Sense”

6. “Glock Inside” (feat. Fat Tony)

7. “RSN”

8. “Bodmon”

9. “On God” (feat. Rowdy Rebel)

