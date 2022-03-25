Ever since his release from prison, fans have been waiting for a gargantuan comeback from Bobby Shmurda. Given that "Hot N***a" is still heard regularly in clubs and radio, the rapper has yet to produce a record with as much momentum. Many of his post-prison releases haven't met the high standards fans have set while his dance moves have created a slew of critics attempting to strip him of his credibility.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

One of the main reasons why he hasn't put out a project yet is because of his deal with Epic Records. The rapper previously expressed his desire to leave the label just as he inked a management deal with Roc Nation. However, it seems like the label problems are no longer present. The rapper took to Instagram announcing that he's officially signed off on his release papers, per Complex.

"Attention!!!! To all Shmurda fans aka the Shmurdas. I just sign my release papers also jus made ah milly today,” he wrote. “I can’t wait to drop s/o my n***a @Trulife ahh ahh ahh my n***a I’m shooting my 1st independence video today called Getting Em Back we celebrating all week in kods pop out nd Monday starlets.”

The rapper aired out Epic Records last month, claiming that they've been holding him back and refusing to release him from the label. "I got a 70 year old lady running my label and I love her dearly but doesn’t want to let me go at alllllllll,” he wrote. “No matter what I do I’ve been sign to them since I was 19 I did six years in jail trying to get off this label before I came home you name one person in the industry a lable [sic] keeps sign in jail for six years???? … Yeah IK IK I made them more millions than they ever gave me!!! Just let me gooo.”

Hopefully, we'll be hearing some more new music from Bobby Shmurda more regularly now that he's left his deal with Epic Records. Peep his post below.

