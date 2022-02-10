It's almost been a year since Bobby Shmurda was released from prison, although it still feels like he's locked up, so he said in an IG caption he posted and deleted as he begs his label to let him go.

The rapper shared an Instagram post, which he took down from his page shortly after, as a "message" for his fans, explaining he's been trying to get off this label for the past six years. "I got a 70 year old lady running my label And I love her dearly but doesn't want to let me go At alllllllllllll no Matter what I do I've been Sign to them since was 19 I did six years in jail trying to get off this label before I came home you name one person in the industry a label keeps sign in jail for six years?????? [emoji] [emoji] yeah Ik ik I made them more millions than they ever gave me!!! Just let me gooo."

In the caption, he wrote, "this is not a cry for help, this is a message and understanding for my fans," before adding, "I still feel like I'm in prison."

Shmurda is currently signed to Epic Records and is managed by Roc Nation.

This isn't the first news we have heard of the Brooklyn rapper's issues with his record label. Back in December, after releasing a few singles, the rapper revealed he had a new project in the mixing stage, but his label was hindering him from being able to release it.

In a now-deleted Instagram post from December 1, 2021, Shmurda shared: "I ain't been in charge of my music since I was 19 years old and I just turned 27 and honestly idk when sh*t dropping so don't ask me sh*t go ask them mf's since they wanna control everything!!!!!!!"

Check out the Instagram post below.



