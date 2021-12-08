Bobby Shmurda is fresh out of a six-year prison stint, so he's had a lot of time to strengthen his muscles for whenever he gets challenged to impromptu push-up contests. During his recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Bobby was challenged to do as many push-ups as he could, and he ended up absolutely obliterating anybody that he faced off against.

It all seemed easy for the New York rapper too, who was doing different variations of push-ups, clapping his hands and taunting Wallo during the showdown. After thirty-two push-ups, Bobby kept on going without any end in sight, winning his first challenge. Somebody else filled in for his opponent, who tapped out, but Bobby had already been declared the victor. He gave up midway through his challenge from Gillie, but he made his point clear, showing why it's not a great idea to challenge him to a push-up contest.

To do nearly fifty diamond, wide-grip, and regular-grip push-ups, all while talking trash and without breaking a sweat, is pretty impressive.

"Y’all old heads better stop playing with Me," said Bobby on Instagram. "I smoked @wallo267 easy he had to go and get help from @gillie_da_king he lucky I ain’t wanna sweat lol I would smoked him to."

This comes after Bobby complained about his record label, saying last week that he has absolutely zero control over when his songs drop. As he works out that situation, Shmurda revealed that he believes DMX is the greatest rapper of all time on Twitter this week.

What do you think of his push-ups? Watch the video below.



