Bobby Sessions Drops Off His Debut Album "Manifest"

Dallas rapper Bobby Sessions has come through with his debut project Manifest, boldly guaranteeing it to be "the best album of 2021." Given that it clocks in at a respectable twelve tracks with a non-invasive and well-selected number of guest appearances, he's already off to a promising start. Including appearances from Rick Ross, Benny The Butcher, Freddie Gibbs, and Lecrae, the majority of the spotlight shines on Sessions, who makes the most of his time in the leading role.

Setting a luxurious tone with opening track "Penthouse Prayers," Sessions trades bars with Ricky Rozay, holding his own alongside the longtime vet. Though ostensibly a newcomer to the game, it's clear that Sessions has been honing his sound of a minute, to the point where he's never outshone -- not even when he's gearing up for a posse cut with Benny The Butcher and Freddie Gibbs, both of whom have a reputation for dismantling fellow lyricists with friendly fire.

By and large, however, Manifest is Bobby Sessions' show, and fans looking to discover what he brings to the table would be wise to let this one play out from start to finish. Should you do so, be sure to come back and share your thoughts and support in the comments below. What do you think of Manifest, and which songs do you feel stand out?