- NewsBobby Sessions & Rick Ross Team Up On "Penthouse Prayers"Bobby Sessions links up with Rick Ross on "Penthouse Prayers." By Aron A.
- MixtapesBobby Sessions Drops Off His Debut Album "Manifest"Bobby Sessions come through with his debut album "Manifest," with guest appearances from Rick Ross, Benny The Butcher, and Freddie Gibbs.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsBobby Sessions Unites Freddie Gibbs & Benny The Butcher On "Gold Rolex"Bobby Sessions, Benny The Butcher, and Freddie Gibbs spit bars on new collab "Gold Rolex."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsBobby Sessions Drops "Cog In The Machine" From His Upcoming AlbumBobby Sessions dropped the first single from his upcoming album, this week.By Cole Blake
- NewsMegan Thee Stallion Joins Bobby Sessions On "I'm A King" From "Coming 2 America Soundtrack"The film and its soundtrack are slated for release in March.By Erika Marie
- NewsBobby Sessions Enlists Lecrae For "Made A Way (Remix)"Bobby Sessions kicks the year off with the remix to "Made A Way" ft. Lecrae.By Aron A.
- NewsBobby Sessions & Royce Da 5'9" Team Up For "Still Alive"Bobby Sessions enlists Royce Da 5'9" for an intricate reflection on the socio-political climate with "Still Alive." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDallas' Bobby Sessions Drops "RVLTN (Chapter 3): The Price Of Freedom"Bobby Sessions unleashes new project, "RVLTN (Chapter 3)" ft. Royce Da 5'9" and more.By Aron A.
- NewsStream Bobby Sessions' Powerful New EP "RVLTN (Chapter 1): The Divided States of AmeriKKKa"Def Jam's Bobby Sessions' drops off a new EP called "RVLTN (Chapter 1): The Divided States of AmeriKKKa" featuring Killer Mike & ZYAH.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsBobby Sessions Is Unapologetically Himself On "Like Me"Bobby Sessions releases a powerful anthem for anyone that looks like him.By Alex Zidel