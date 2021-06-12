Bobby Sessions & Rick Ross Team Up On "Penthouse Prayers"

Bobby Sessions has been having a hell of a run and he's keeping the same momentum he had during the pandemic. 2020 found the rapper teaming up with Megan Thee Stallion for the Coming To Amerca OST. Then, he delivered an incredibly strong body of work with, RVLTN (Chapter 3): The Price Of Freedom. The rapper has continued to keep up the pace and now, he's dropped off his follow-up project, Manifest.

The 12 track project includes appearances from Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher, among others. It's Rick Ross that helps set the tone on the intro track, "Penthouse Prayers." Sessions reflects on his aspirations and his personal growth while Ross' touch of opulence elevates the track further.

Peep the song below and keep your eyes peeled for more new music from Bobby Sessions.

Quotable Lyrics

Put my pistol on my person then I lace my sneaks

I pull a vengeance from my verses for my enemies

Basement Boys, Penthouse Prayers

Dead Presidents will awake feds