mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bobby Sessions & Rick Ross Team Up On "Penthouse Prayers"

Aron A.
June 12, 2021 16:01
82 Views
20
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Penthouse Prayers
Bobby Sessions

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Bobby Sessions links up with Rick Ross on "Penthouse Prayers."


Bobby Sessions has been having a hell of a run and he's keeping the same momentum he had during the pandemic. 2020 found the rapper teaming up with Megan Thee Stallion for the Coming To Amerca OST. Then, he delivered an incredibly strong body of work with, RVLTN (Chapter 3): The Price Of Freedom. The rapper has continued to keep up the pace and now, he's dropped off his follow-up project, Manifest

The 12 track project includes appearances from Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher, among others. It's Rick Ross that helps set the tone on the intro track, "Penthouse Prayers." Sessions reflects on his aspirations and his personal growth while Ross' touch of opulence elevates the track further.

Peep the song below and keep your eyes peeled for more new music from Bobby Sessions.

Quotable Lyrics
Put my pistol on my person then I lace my sneaks
I pull a vengeance from my verses for my enemies 
Basement Boys, Penthouse Prayers
Dead Presidents will awake feds

Bobby Sessions
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  1
  82
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Bobby Sessions
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Bobby Sessions & Rick Ross Team Up On "Penthouse Prayers"
20
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject