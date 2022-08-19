B.o.B Returns With First Album In 2 Years, "Better Than Drugs"

Ahead of his first U.S. tour in eight years, B.o.B has dropped off a new album that he thinks is Better Than Drugs. The 33-year-old has taken something of a "hiatus" from the mainstream music industry, but now, he's eager to get back to business as usual.

The 12-track arrival, which hit streamers on August 19th, features the "Nothin On You" artist's production company, Hang Dynasty, tapping names like Slaughter Gang, Kid Hazel, and Cash Clay to assist him.

As for features, B.o.B racked up a solid list of recruits including Tech N9ne, Baby Tate, Money Mu, and Jace of Two-9. On top of that, he also nabbed TTO-KT's help on two titles – "Tulum" and "Money Slidin."

The lyricist's Better Than Drugs tour will kick off in Athens, Georgia on August 27th, and close out in the same state (though this time in the city of Atlanta) on October 13th.

Stream B.o.B's new album on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below.

Better Than Drugs Tracklist:

1. Ocxn Waves (feat. Ray Moon)

2. N*gga Now (feat. Tech N9ne)

3. Bad Lil Bish (feat. Baby Tate & Black Boe)

4. Scenic Route

5. Blue

6. Jace Interlude

7. Pablo (feat. Fuegogamo)

8. Reminisce (feat. Ashoka)

9. Tulum (feat. TTO K.T. & Jace)

10. No Cut (feat. Money Mu)

11. Money Slidin (feat. TTO K.T.)

12. Vimana