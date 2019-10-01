B.o.B had a hell of a run at the beginning of the decade but his career didn't manage to sustain that well. Although he's talented in his own right, over the past few years, he's made some claims and decisions that clearly rubbed people the wrong way. These days, it seems like his name is barely mentioned unless it's attached to some sort of controversy. This ultimately impacted the trajectory of his career and now, he's taking an issue over the lack of support he's received over the years.

In a video posted to social media, B.o.B completely lashed out over the lack of support he's received over the years. He seemingly takes aim at his fanbase and the music industry that ultimately let his career fade away over the years.

"I fuckin' hate you fuckin' n***as. You n***as ain’t supporting me worth of shit while I was fuckin' living. And now that I’m fuckin' dead, you wanna talk about ‘Oh I love B.o.B., I love all his music," he said. "Fuck you, fuck you. You fuckin' bitch. You ain't support shit. And you don't give a fuck about me and you don't fuckin' know me," he continued. "Suck my fuckin' dick. You bitch. You don't care about none of the shit I fuckin' said and none of the shit I fuckin' did."

Peep the video below.