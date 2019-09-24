Blueface is all about his social media antics. He's not as wild as somebody like Tekashi 6ix9ine was but the Los Angeles-based rapper sure loves to have fun and provide laughs to his fans. In the past, he's navigated a very thin line between humor and blatant disrespect, speaking on trans issues and coming across as a dirtbag, as he would put it. This time, he's using his often political incorrectness to elicit giggles again, dancing with a little person at the strip club and trolling himself in the caption.



Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

The Cash Money West recording artist took a video of himself at the club, enjoying his time with a dancer, whom he picked up and danced with. He reflected on his previous appearance on Big Boy's radio show, recalling his now-viral answer to how many women he's slept with since coming up. "@bigboysneighborhood: so how many girlfriends you got rn? Blueface: one ina half," typed the rapper on social media. While some would view the post as insulting, the comments section is relatively tame with not many fans calling him out. Instead, it had the desired effect: laughter.

Of course, the video is complete with his own music playing in the background, which is admittedly perfect for the strip club atmosphere. Watch below.