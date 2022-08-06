Blueface can't seem to avoid getting into trouble. He made headlines earlier this week after he and his on-again-off-again girlfriend Chrisean Rock got into a physical altercation. The fight has now resulted in an official police investigation, and it is nowhere near the first time Blueface and Rock have had issues.

Now, a different altercation from Blueface's past has gotten the rapper into legal trouble. Ray Anthony Gonzalez has filed a lawsuit against the "Thotiana" rapper for an incident back in 2019 at the Blue Moon Hookah Lounge in Los Angeles, Radar Online reports. Gonzalez sued Blueface for a litany of offenses, including gender violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, assault, and battery.

Arnold Turner/Getty Images

According to Gonzalez, Blueface called him a homophobic slur and swung at him with a closed fist. Gonzalez claims that Blueface and his crew proceeded to punch and kick him, and one of the rapper's bodyguards hit him in the head with a bottle. Gonzalez is also alleging that Blueface assaulted his female cousin earlier that day. Both she and Gonzalez filed reports with LAPD.

It's not the first time Blueface has had legal woes around an assault. In September of 2021, the rapper had a violent encounter at Skinny's Lounge in San Fernando Valley. A bouncer at the establishment claimed that Blueface and his crew attacked him, and law enforcement officials investigated the incident.

Blueface's most recent altercation with Chrisean Rock is still developing. The rapper offered Rock $100,000 dollars to leave him alone, but the police are still looking into their fight on a Hollywood sidewalk.

Take a look at the video of Blueface getting into the fight at Blue Moon Hookah Lounge below.

[via]